LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

LiqTech International Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

