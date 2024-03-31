Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 532 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,229,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.5086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

