Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.