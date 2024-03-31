Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 38,782 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,782 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CTRA stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

