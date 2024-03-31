Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

