Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.95.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
