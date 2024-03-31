Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 246.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

