Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 725 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $197.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average of $184.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.