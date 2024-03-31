Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys 13,590 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $48.21 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

