Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 186.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

