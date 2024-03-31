Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys 261 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 636.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

