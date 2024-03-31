Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $2,836,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,837,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ECL opened at $230.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

