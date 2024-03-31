Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 477 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $464.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.17 and its 200 day moving average is $410.51. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $348.38 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.93.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

