Mendota Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.77.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

