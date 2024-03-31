Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

