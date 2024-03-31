Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $567.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

