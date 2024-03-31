Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $128,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

