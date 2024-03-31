Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 667.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $259.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $198.61 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

