Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 11,758 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for 6.8% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Loews by 316.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Loews by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,372,000 after buying an additional 228,660 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

