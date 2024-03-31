Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.83%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

