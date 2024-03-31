Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEL opened at $145.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

