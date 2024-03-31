Mendota Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.