Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

