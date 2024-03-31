Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $762.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $770.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

