Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 231,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

VZ stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.