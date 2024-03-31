Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,619,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,622,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

