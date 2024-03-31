Meridian Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

