Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 14,267 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in WestRock by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of WestRock by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

WestRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

