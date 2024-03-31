Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

