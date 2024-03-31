Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 643 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 292,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,979,000 after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QUAL stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

