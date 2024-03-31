Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $485.15 and last traded at $485.58. Approximately 15,212,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,086,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

