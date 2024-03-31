Michael Jon Brown Sells 2,624 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

