Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1% Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $117.35 and last traded at $117.89. 21,047,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 28,482,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.13.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

