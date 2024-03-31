Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $24.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIGO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Millicom International Cellular

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

TIGO opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.