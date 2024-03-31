MTN Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1227 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

MTN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

