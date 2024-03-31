MTN Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1227 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
MTN Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.05.
MTN Group Company Profile
