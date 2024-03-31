Mutual Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kenvue alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.