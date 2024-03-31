Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 586 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,984,085,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $347.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

