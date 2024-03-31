NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Critical Survey

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $517.78 million 3.34 $118.78 million $2.66 13.79 Carter Bankshares $214.70 million 1.36 $23.19 million $0.99 12.77

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.5% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 17.86% 11.10% 1.14% Carter Bankshares 10.89% 7.49% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NBT Bancorp and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Carter Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.41%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.49%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan administration and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. Further, it operates as a property management and passive investment company, as well as investment advisor that provides investment management and financial consulting services. The company operates in upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine, and central and northwestern Connecticut. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

