Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $7.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

