Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.06 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

