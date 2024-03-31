Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.34 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.