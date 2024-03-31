Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.34 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 333.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $98,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

