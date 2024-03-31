New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

