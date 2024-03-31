New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 27,967 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

