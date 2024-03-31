New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 32,782 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,977,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

