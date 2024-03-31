New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 15,113 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

