New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 4,798 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,901,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

