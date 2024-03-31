New Potomac Partners LLC Buys Shares of 527 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $454.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

