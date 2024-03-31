New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.