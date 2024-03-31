New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $294.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.66. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $297.11.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

