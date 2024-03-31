New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $156.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

